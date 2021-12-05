CHICAGO (CBS) — State Reps. LaShawn Ford (D-Chicago) and Fran Hurley (D- Mt. Greenwood) will host a crime summit at the University of Illinois at Chicago on Monday.
They will hear from students and faculty as well as law enforcement, businesses, and families of victims in an effort to receive feedback and legislative solutions to reduce violence in the community.
"This Crime Summit is not about pointing fingers, it's about giving people an opportunity to share their thoughts on how we should be addressing public safety," Ford said.
Reps. Ford and Hurley serve as co-chairs of the newly formed House Public Safety and Violence Prevention Task Force. They are encouraging residents and organizations to submit their thoughts on how to address violence.
"We have to address the immediate safety concerns of families across our community and state," Hurley said. "To do this responsibly and effectively, we need strong, honest partnerships with law enforcement and the communities they serve.
Monday’s panel discussion will be from 10 a.m. to noon and is free and open to the public. Those unable to attend but still want to provide feedback are encouraged to share their thoughts by emailing the task force at PublicSafetyAndViolencePreventionTaskForce@hds.ilga.gov.