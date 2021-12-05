CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for help finding a teen girl who has not been seen since Saturday.
Deanna Sirikul, 13, was last seen in the 6300 block of South Woodlawn in the city's Woodlawn neighborhood.
She is about 5 feet 3 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair and weighs about 125 pounds.
Deanna was last seen wearing a pink jacket, maroon shirt, blue jeans, and her hair in a ponytail.
Anyone with information on where she might be is asked to call 911 or contact Area One detectives at (312)747-8380.