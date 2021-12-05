CHICAGO (CBS) — There have been no cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in Illinois, but health experts believe it’s just a matter of time.
They have doubled the number of tests for the Omicron but say the current cases are still alarmingly high.READ MORE: Chaos In The Loop Leads To Shooting, Beatings; 21 Young People Arrested
Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, made those statements at an event encouraging vaccinations for children.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Monday Brings Wind, Blast Of Cold Air
The city is keeping a close eye on the schools, but so far there are no plans to go back to remote learning.
The vast majority of the new cases are in people who are unvaccinated.MORE NEWS: Multiple Juveniles Arrested During Large Gathering, Fights Near Millennium Park
Health experts say getting vaccinated — and boosted if eligible — remains the best way to prevent severe illness from COVID-19.