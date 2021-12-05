Strome, Panarin Lead Rangers To 3-2 Win Over BlackhawksArtemi Panarin and Ryan Strome each had a goal and two assists, and the New York Rangers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Saturday night for their sixth straight win.

LaVine, DeRozan Lead Bulls To 111-107 Win Over NetsBehind Zach LaVine’s 31 points and DeMar DeRozan’s 29, 13 in the fourth quarter, Chicago overcame a double-digit deficit in the second half to beat the Brooklyn Nets 111-107 on Saturday night.

Plummer, Cockburn Lead Illinois Past RutgersAlfonso Plummer scored 24 points, Kofi Cockburn had a double-double and Illinois cruised to an victory over Rutgers on Friday night in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Marcus Freeman Gets Enthusiastic Welcome As He Officially Becomes New Head Notre Dame Football CoachMarcus Freeman got all the support from his team after the Notre Dame defensive coordinator officially accepted the head coaching job.

Bears Vs. Cardinals: Three Things To WatchDon't look now, but the Bears are just one game out of a playoff spot. Okay, they're one game out, but with seven teams between them and that final Wild Card.

Fields Making Progress, But Won't Play Vs. Cardinals; Dalton To Start At QB Again For BearsJustin Fields will miss his second consecutive game as he recovers from a rib injury, and Andy Dalton will get the start again on Sunday when the Chicago Bears host the NFL-leading Arizona Cardinals.