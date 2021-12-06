CHICAGO (CBS) — The result wasn’t unexpected, but the “why” just cannot happen.

Those aren’t my words, that’s straight from the mouth of Andy Dalton.

Here is the Good, the Bad, and, the Ugly from the Cardinals 33-22 bludgeoning of the Bears.

The Good

We start with the good. David Montgomery did his job: 90 yards rushing and eight catches for 51 yards. But it’s what he said after the team’s sixth loss in seven games that was really good.

He described his attitude going forward: “I got no quit in my blood. I’m going to make sure everyone else ain’t got none in theirs either.”

Smells like leadership to me.

The Bad

The bad is really bad. Andy Dalton threw four interceptions that gave the Cardinals four chances to score on a short field. They obliged with three touchdowns and a field goal on drives all starting inside the Bears’ 30.

Dalton reminded us after the game that tipped balls rarely find the ground. The problem is Dalton has found this stat too often. It’s the fifth time he’s thrown four picks in his career. Maybe that will quash the idea he’s a better option than Justin Fields when the rookie is healthy.

The Ugly

Here’s what’s ugly: the road ahead. The Bears have to follow up this embarrassing showing by visiting a Packers team coming off the bye. The Bears are already 4-8, and Hope Floats is just a movie title.

Even if the Bears somehow found a way to pull off an upset in Green Bay, there is no hope for this year’s Bears and this coaching staff going forward. We are counting down to another overhaul, another reset. And unfortunately for fans, it won’t be that quick Band-Aid rip-off. Think more spinal surgery with months, maybe even years of rehabilitation.