CHICAGO (CBS)– A car crashed into a house in Arlington Heights after police said the driver suffered a “medical episode.”
Police responded to the crash at 523 East Circle Hill Drive just before 4:30 a.m.
READ MORE: Jussie Smollett Trial: Jury Could Get Case As Trial Resumes Monday
The 2014 Chevrolet Traverse drifted across the eastbound lanes of Valley Lane and then left the roadway. Police said the SUV initially struck a wooden fence before it crashed into the east wall of the residence.READ MORE: Chaos In The Loop Leads To Shooting, Beatings; 21 Young People Arrested
The 54-year-old driver suffered minor injuries due to the crash. He was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation.MORE NEWS: East Chicago, Indiana Nonprofit 'Paying It Forward' Lives Up To Its Name For Families Having Trouble Getting Presents Under The Christmas Tree
The house was deemed uninhabitable due to the damage. No one inside the residence was injured.