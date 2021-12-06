CHICAGO (CBS) — A delivery driver was shot in the face and ear while driving in Back of the Yards Sunday evening.

According to police, the 24-year-old man was driving a vehicle in the 4400 block of Sout Wood around 7 p.m. when he was struck by gunfired.

He then continued driving about a half mile to toward 45th and Ashland Avenue, police said. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Delivery driver was shot on the job while in his car in Chicago’s Back of the Yards: 🔹 24-yo driver taken to Mt Sinai 🔹 18-yo also shot in leg in same shooting, taken to Stroger 🔹 both good condition 🔹 no one in custodyhttps://t.co/EziBHsLeQ5 @cbschicago https://t.co/vqM4FDXGdc pic.twitter.com/WNgn89RfWT — Marissa Parra (@MarParNews) December 6, 2021

An 18-year-old who was nearby on a sidewalk at the time of the shooting was also injured. He was shot in the thigh and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A neighbor said he heard it all from his apartment and actually saw the teen get shot in the leg while he was walking on the sidewalk.

‘I heard shots, and I looked out my window and I seen a silver Nissan, window rolled down, pull his gun out and started shooting,” said Kerry Maltby. “Shot the guy, I see him hit the guy, and the guy took off running, and the car took off. That was it. It was over with.”

No one is in custody as detectives investigate.