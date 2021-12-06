CHICAGO (CBS)– The Jussie Smollett trial will resume Monday and the jury could get the case.

The question today, will Smollett take the stand in his defense? Legal experts are divided on whether that would help or hurt his case.

His testimony would come after the special prosecutor called the Osundairo brothers to the witness stand on Thursday.

Abel Osundairo returned to the witness stand, and his brother Ola also testified in the trial, with both claiming that Smollett asked and paid them to stage a racist and homophobic attack against him.

In a series of bombshell questions, attorneys for Smollett suggested that Abel Osundairo had a secret romantic relationship with Smollett. Abel denied those claims, and he kept his composure as attorneys peppered with questions about his character.

Their statements came as drama mounted in the courtroom with defense attorney Tamara Walker asking for a mistrial because of a comment Judge James Linn made.

Walker began crying and accused judge Linn of physically lunging at her in the courtroom during a sidebar conversation.

The jury was not present when the purported lunge took place, so it will not have an effect on the trial.

CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller said he has never heard an attorney make such allegations against a judge.

Judge Linn denied the allegations and request for a mistrial.