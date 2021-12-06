CHICAGO (CBS) — The Salvation Army works all year round.
But it’s crunch time for the charity, especially this week. Money from those kettle bells allows them to buy food for the hungry.
This week, they’ll be packing up 16,000 boxes of food. Turkeys, chickens, stuffing and gravy. Everything for a holiday feast. Those boxes will be shipped to all 28 Salvation Army centers across the Chicago area.
Because the need for food is so high this year, volunteers are packing 1,000 more boxes than they did last year.
Join the @BearsOutreach, @FoodDepository, and The #SalvationArmy on 12/8 from 8am–1pm for a food distribution. Roles include traffic control, greeters, personal shoppers, food station support, and car loaders. Sign up to #volunteer at https://t.co/FhOYLu2Sut!#HopeMarchesOn pic.twitter.com/c7paaYw4SE
— The Salvation Army – Chicagoland, Northern IL, NWI (@salarmychicago) December 6, 2021