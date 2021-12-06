GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — The Salvation Army works all year round.

But it’s crunch time for the charity, especially this week. Money from those kettle bells allows them to buy food for the hungry.

This week, they’ll be packing up 16,000 boxes of food. Turkeys, chickens, stuffing and gravy. Everything for a holiday feast. Those boxes will be shipped to all 28 Salvation Army centers across the Chicago area.

Because the need for food is so high this year, volunteers are packing 1,000 more boxes than they did last year.

