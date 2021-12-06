CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Monday were searching for the Grinch who torched a Christmas tree in Washington Park.
Police were called to the South Side park near Garfield Boulevard and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at 5 a.m. Sunday, and found that a 40-foot artificial Christmas tree was on fire.
The Fire Department was also called to the scene and put the fire out. The Office of Fire Investigations collected evidence, which was submitted to the police Bomb and Arson section.
It is believed that someone deliberately set the fire.
The burned Christmas tree was gone by Monday afternoon, but black, scorched grass remained at the scene.