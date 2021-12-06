LaVine Nets 32 As Bulls Overcome DeRozan's Absence, Top DenverZach LaVine scored 32 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the Denver Nuggets on Monday night.

Bears Vs. Cardinals: The Good, The Bad, And The UglyHere is the Good, the Bad, and, the Ugly from the Cardinals 33-22 bludgeoning of the Bears.

Minnie Miñoso, The 'Cuban Comet' Finally Gets Into The Baseball Hall Of Fame"He was a humble guy from a ranch in Cuba and he went on to accomplish some amazing things."

Murray throws for 2 TDs, runs for 2 as Cardinals beat BearsKyler Murray threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more in his return from an ankle injury, and the Arizona Cardinals beat the struggling Chicago Bears 33-22 on Sunday.

Strome, Panarin Lead Rangers To 3-2 Win Over BlackhawksArtemi Panarin and Ryan Strome each had a goal and two assists, and the New York Rangers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Saturday night for their sixth straight win.

LaVine, DeRozan Lead Bulls To 111-107 Win Over NetsBehind Zach LaVine’s 31 points and DeMar DeRozan’s 29, 13 in the fourth quarter, Chicago overcame a double-digit deficit in the second half to beat the Brooklyn Nets 111-107 on Saturday night.