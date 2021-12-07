CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bears are set to take on the Green Bay Packers this coming Sunday night – for the first time since they lost to the Packers in October and Aaron Rodgers told fans, “I still own you!”
"I've said that to almost every organization I've scored on – I mean, that's real. I don't know what people think is being said out there. There's a lot worse I've said. It's a different beast out there. I think people forget that, you know, we all hit each other, and we all have car accidents every Sunday," Graham said. "This isn't golf, you know."
Graham is very much the gentleman. That is why he is the Bears’ nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Yar Award for a second straight season.