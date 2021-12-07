CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police officer was injured late Tuesday in a fight with a man who was being kicked out the Green Door Tavern in River North.
At 5:25 p.m., police were called to the bar at 678 N. Orleans St. after a 31-year-old man was asked to leave for causing a disturbance inside.
A fight then broke out between the man and responding officers, and one female officer suffered blunt trauma to her mouth. Police were not more specific about how she was injured.
The officer declined medical attention. The man was taken into custody and also taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for observation in good condition.