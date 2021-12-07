CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Travel Advisory is now at 40 states, with two states and Washington D.C. added this week
"Every state or territory except for Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Texas, and the Virgin Islands are on the Travel Advisory," according to the Chicago Health Department (CDPH.)
Three states in the Midwest, and three of the four states with the highest daily rates of COVID per 100,000 residents in the country are Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan.
“CDPH reminds unvaccinated travelers that under the Advisory, they should be tested for COVID before and after travel from any state on the advisory list and should quarantine upon arrival in Chicago. The quarantine and testing recommendations do not apply to fully vaccinated travelers,” according to the city’s health department.
Last week, Chicago's health department said its travel advisory stood at 38 states with California, Guam and North Carolina off the list.
“Partly as a response to the Omicron variant, CDC has changed the requirements for international travel, and all travelers (regardless of vaccination status or citizenship) need to get a negative COVID-19 viral test no more than one day before travel into the United States. CDPH guidelines follow CDC requirements for international travel.” That’s according to the CDPH website.
