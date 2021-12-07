GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Mary Kay Kleist, RealTime Weather, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — It has been unseasonably cold Tuesday with highs in the lower 20s.

Highs So Far: 12.07.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

The normal high is 39 degrees.

Temperature Outlook: 12.07.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Clouds increase Tuesday night, so it will not be as cold. Temperatures will be steady in the 20s.

7 a.m. Wednesday: 12.07.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Stray flurries are possible early in the morning Wednesday. But during the day, skies will clear, and highs will reach into the mid-30s.

3 p.m. Wednesday: 12.07.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Thursday, the high is 42 with mostly cloudy conditions and a few rain or snow showers.

7 Day Forecast: 12.07.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

By the time our next system moves in Friday, we will be mild enough for all rain.

Mary Kay Kleist