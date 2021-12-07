CHICAGO (CBS) — It has been unseasonably cold Tuesday with highs in the lower 20s.
The normal high is 39 degrees.
Clouds increase Tuesday night, so it will not be as cold. Temperatures will be steady in the 20s.
Stray flurries are possible early in the morning Wednesday. But during the day, skies will clear, and highs will reach into the mid-30s.
On Thursday, the high is 42 with mostly cloudy conditions and a few rain or snow showers.
By the time our next system moves in Friday, we will be mild enough for all rain.