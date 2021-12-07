CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead after being shot multiple times in broad daylight on a sidewalk in Chinatown.
At 12:30 p.m., the man was walking on the sidewalk in the 200 block of West 23rd Place, off Wentworth Avenue, when someone pulled up and shot the victim from a silver two-door car, police said.
The gunman then got out of the car and shot the victim additional times before getting back in the car and driving away, police said.
The victim was rushed to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was pronounced dead.
One suspect has been taken into custody and was being questioned by Area One detectives Tuesday afternoon. A weapon was also recovered.