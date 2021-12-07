CHICAGO (CBS)– A crash involving three semi trucks has shut down the eastbound lanes on I-80 before Indianapolis Boulevard.
Indiana State Police said one semi-trailer was left abandoned on the shoulder an another semi hit it before rolling over. While rolling over, the second semi hit a third semi truck.READ MORE: Jussie Smollett Returns To Witness Stand Tuesday
One of the drivers suffered minor injuries.READ MORE: Woman Shot In Shoulder While Standing Inside Lawndale Home
The road is closed because 40,000 pounds of salt spilled out of one truck. Meat spilled out of another truck.MORE NEWS: While Investigating Murders Of Abigail Williams And Liberty German, Police Seek Information On Social Media Profile With Stolen Images Of Male Model
Traffic is being diverted off at Calumet Avenue.