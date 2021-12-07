GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– A crash involving three semi trucks has shut down the eastbound lanes on I-80 before Indianapolis Boulevard.

Indiana State Police said one semi-trailer was left abandoned on the shoulder an another semi hit it before rolling over. While rolling over, the second semi hit a third semi truck.

One of the drivers suffered minor injuries.

The road is closed because 40,000 pounds of salt spilled out of one truck. Meat spilled out of another truck.

Traffic is being diverted off at Calumet Avenue.

