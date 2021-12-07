CHICAGO (CBS) — A stolen car crashed and went up in flames Tuesday night after a brief chase on DuSable Lake Shore Drive involving Illinois State Police and Chicago Police.
The crash happened around 8:30 p.m.READ MORE: New Illinois Laws To Protect Sex Crime Victims' Privacy Take Effect Jan. 1
It is not clear where the car was stolen from, but it ended on the Drive near Oakwood Boulevard.
Two people were hurt, and both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The Fire Department said one was in serious-to-critical condition, the other in good condition.
It is not clear if the people who were injured were suspects or just caught in the action.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Cloudy Overnight With Snow Flurries For Some
We saw at least one person being led away in handcuffs.
Police later said four adults were carjacked at gunpoint while sitting in a parked silver Honda Tuesday night. They all got out and he got into the car and drove away, only to crash in the 400 block of East Pershing Road in Bronzeville.
The carjacker then crashed into another vehicle and bailed on foot, but the man whose car he struck drove away, police said.MORE NEWS: 71-Year-Old Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed While Heading To Store To Buy Newspaper In Chinatown
Police did not explain how this led to the fiery crash – or whether it was even part of the same chain of events or a separate crime – though the 3900 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive was mentioned as an address of occurrence.