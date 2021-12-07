CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago alderman says a hotel in River North is a crime magnet – and he wants the license for the hotel pulled after a shooting over the weekend.

For months, CBS 2’s Tara Molina has investigated the Eurostars Magnificent Mile Hotel, 660 N. State St. As Molina reported Tuesday, this shooting violates an agreement between the hotel and the city, which they entered into after disciplinary proceedings because of a number of criminal violations here.

Part of that agreement was that nobody could stay at the hotel without signing a document that says they don’t have a gun and they won’t throw a party.

Shots were fired at the hotel at 11:50 a.m. Sunday, and police dispatch audio indicated that a bullet came through a wall. Police indeed found a damaged wall and headboard.

Thankfully, there were no injured guests.

Two men, ages 28 and 56, called for help. They said they heard a loud noise, but didn’t see who was behind the shooting.

Dispatch audio indicated that a man who called the front desk after hearing the shots was put on hold.

This incident follows months and months of issues CBS 2 has tracked here. They include criminal violations such as:

• Smoking of cannabis on the premises;

• Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon;

• Armed robbery;

• Unlawfully possessed narcotics;

• Criminal sexual assault;

• Domestic battery.

Those violations, and other illegal activity, led to disciplinary hearings we first told you about back in April, and a $10,000 fine in September.

We have also now learned of terms to which the hotel operators had to agree to in order to stay open. They again included requiring guests to register at the front desk and sign “no party policy” and “no gun policy” documents, as well as immediate notification to the CPD of illegal activity and illegal weapons.

Other stipulations included no more cash payments for room charges, no guest use of in-room balconies, and a requirement for licensed and bonded security on the property 24/7.

So with the shooting here technically breaking that agreement, what’s next?

The office of Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) told us Reilly has reached the city’s Law Department and Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection, calling for a revocation of Eurostars’ licenses for violating the terms of the agreement with the shooting.

Reilly’s office said the hotel entered into plan of operation with the city and willfully violated it.

But right now, those city offices will only tell us they are aware, and violations will be reviewed by the Mayor’s License Discipline Commission.

The Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection released the following statement:

“Over the past year, the City of Chicago received several complaints and referrals related to crime, public safety and nuisance issues at Eurostars Magnificent Mile, located at 660 N State St. In response to these issues, the Chicago Department of Business Affairs & Consumer Protection (BACP) partnered with the Chicago Police Department to take enforcement action and attempted to engage with the establishment to mitigate the problems. The issues persisted, and as such, the City of Chicago initiated the license discipline process by filing a Notice of Hearing against Eurostars Hotel. “On September 1st 2021, the City of Chicago reached a settlement with Eurostars Magnificent Mile. Under the agreement, Eurostars paid a $10,000 fine and signed an Amended Plan of Operation and Nuisance Abatement Plan that includes numerous provisions related to security, hours of operation, and noise levels. The Plan also requires Eurostar to cooperate with BACP and Chicago Police, notify authorities of any illegal activity, and link the hotel’s cameras to the Office of Emergency Management and Communications’ video surveillance network. “BACP has been made aware of the incident on Sunday, December 5th by the Chicago Police Department. Any license violations arising from the incident will be reviewed for license discipline before the Mayor’s License Discipline Commission (MLDC).”

Molina also reached out to the Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association on Tuesday morning. The organization did not offer comments with specific regard to Eurostars, but President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Jacobson did issue a general comment about criminal reports in Chicago hotels:

“As it relates to activity inside hotels, we have heard from both city officials and our hotel members that criminal reports within hotels have dropped in recent months. Obviously, challenges remain with criminal activity around the city, but we remain committed to work with public officials on the larger issues outside of hotels to keep our employees and customers safe.”

There was no response to our questions from Eurostars late Tuesday, and they did not respond to our past reports, either.

There was also no shooter in custody as of late Tuesday. Area Three detectives continue to investigate.