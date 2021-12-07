CHICAGO (CBS)– Actor Jussie Smollett will return to the witness stand Tuesday.
He took the stand Monday, describing his alleged attack and claiming he was the victim of an actual hate crime in January 2019.
He also told jurors he paid two brothers — Abel and Ola Osundairo — $3,500 to help him with training and nutrition advice, not to stage a fake hate crime against himself.
Smollett, who is Black and gay, had told police he was attacked as he was walking home in Streeterville around 2 a.m. on Jan. 29, 2019. He claimed two masked men – one of them also wearing a red hat – shouted racist and homophobic slurs as they beat him, put a noose around his neck, and poured a chemical on him. Police and prosecutors have said Smollett orchestrated it himself, paying the Osundairo brothers $3,500 to help stage the attack, because he was unhappy with "Empire" producers' response to hate mail he had received.
Smollett, who once starred on the hit show “Empire,” faces six counts of disorderly conduct, accused of orchestrating a fake attack against himself nearly three years ago, and then lying to police about it, in a bid for publicity.
Smollett was on the stand for about six hours Monday.
The jury is also expected to get the case later Tuesday.