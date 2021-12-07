CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman shot through her window in Lawndale.
Police said the 27-year-old woman was standing inside her home, in the 1900 block of South Homan Avenue, when someone fired shots from outside around 8 p.m.READ MORE: Crash Involving 3 Semi Trucks Shuts Down Lanes On I-80 Near Indianapolis Boulevard
Shots came through the window and hit her in the shoulder.READ MORE: Jussie Smollett Returns To Witness Stand Tuesday
The woman was taken to a local hospital in good condition.MORE NEWS: While Investigating Murders Of Abigail Williams And Liberty German, Police Seek Information On Social Media Profile With Stolen Images Of Male Model
No arrests have been made.