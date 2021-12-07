GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman shot through her window in Lawndale.

Police said the 27-year-old woman was standing inside her home, in the 1900 block of South Homan Avenue, when someone fired shots from outside around 8 p.m.

Shots came through the window and hit her in the shoulder.

The woman was taken to a local hospital in good condition.

No arrests have been made.

