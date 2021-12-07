CHICAGO (CBS) — So far, a new lead in the murders of two Indiana girls isn’t panning out.
State police said they found fake social media accounts using pictures of a male model under the name “Anthony Shots.” The model isn’t a suspect, but investigators said someone was using the accounts to contact underaged girls, asking for nude pictures and trying to meet them.
Police are asking anyone who was contacted by these accounts to come forward, but so far no one has. Authorities discovered the accounts while investigating the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German in 2017 near Delphi, Indiana.
Detectives with the Delphi Investigation Seek Information https://t.co/JyypoPbSlN
— Indiana State Police (@IndStatePolice) December 7, 2021