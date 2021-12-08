CHICAGO (CBS) – The city of Aurora’s snow removal program returns for its second year.
'Operation Senior Shovel' is a volunteer program that provides snow removal to 150 residents who are 60 years of age or older and those with disabilities or serious medical conditions.
The service is available for snow of two inches or more and to households who don't have anyone who is capable of snow removal.
Volunteers of the program are asked to commit to serving during the duration of the winter season and must provide their own equipment. The city will provide salt to the approved homes.
The application for the program will be available at 9 a.m. on Dec. 13 with approved applicants being notified by Dec. 17.
Residents interested in the service can apply online on the Aurora Illinois website, or call 630-256-3015. Volunteers can also register online.