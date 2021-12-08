CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira was out of the hospital and in injured reserve as per concussion protocol Wednesday, a night after he was hit by Jacob Trouba as the Blackhawks played the New York Rangers.
The NHL said it was a clean hit, and there will be no hearings or fine.
The Blackhawks said Khaira’s prognosis is excellent, and they are expecting a full recovery.
On Tuesday night, Khaira was stretchered off the ice after he was leveled by Trouba in the second period of the game.
Khaira’s head was down as he gathered in the puck, and Trouba appeared to drive his right shoulder into his chin. Khaira’s head bounced hard off the ice, and there was no sign of any movement from him as the Blackhawks and Rangers scuffled nearby.
A stretcher was wheeled onto the ice, and medical personnel worked on Khaira as each team looked on from the bench area. A handful of his teammates and the Rangers tapped the stretcher as Khaira was taken off.
The Blackhawks said Khaira suffered an "upper-body blow." He was taken by ambulance to the hospital for further testing afterward.
