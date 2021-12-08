GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago prosecutors and members of the area’s Carjacking Task Force held a webinar Wednesday night, revealing the top cars people are stealing.

Those cars include Toyota Camrys, Jeep Cherokees, Dodge Chargers, Chevrolet Malibus, and Nissan Altimas.

There are also growing reports of carjackers following people home from shopping areas.

Police said to make sure no one is following you if you leave a big store or mall.

