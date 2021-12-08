Bulls' Four-Game Winning Streak Snapped As They Lose To CavsDarius Garland scored 24 points and rookie power forward Evan Mobley had 16 points and nine rebounds, sending the Cleveland Cavaliers to a win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.

Blackhawks' Jujhar Khaira Out Of Hospital After Being Stretchered Off Ice Tuesday Night Following Hit By Rangers' Jacob TroubaBlackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira was out of the hospital and in injured reserve as per concussion protocol Wednesday, a night after he was hit by Jacob Trouba as the Blackhawks played the New York Rangers.

Bulls Down To 11 Players With 4 Out For NBA Health And Safety ProtocolsThe Bulls now have four players under the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields Says His A Little Sore, But Very Ready For Sunday's Game Against Green Bay"I like being the underdog. I think it gives me an extra chip on my shoulder. I like when people doubt me."

Justin Fields To Return As Bears' Starting QB On Sunday Against PackersHead coach Matt Nagy said Fields has been medically cleared to play again, and will start for the Bears on Sunday in Green Bay.

Khaira Stretchered Off Ice As Blackhawks Lose To Red-Hot RangersChicago Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira was stretchered off the ice after he was leveled by Jacob Trouba in the second period of the New York Rangers' victory Tuesday night.