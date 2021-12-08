CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for increasing clouds Wednesday night with lows in the mid-20s.
A few snow flurries will be possible on Thursday morning. Otherwise, expect a mainly cloudy sky with highs in the low 40s.
Friday will start off dry, but showers will increase in the afternoon and continue through the evening hours. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 40s.
Rain chances linger into Saturday morning, when we'll have a chance for some light snow to be mixed with rain. It will be turning partly cloudy on Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 30s.
Sunday will kick off a warming trend that will take us from upper 40s to end the weekend, to low 50s on Monday, mid-50s on Tuesday, and around 60 degrees on Wednesday of next week.
A high of 60° on Wednesday would be 23 degrees above average and just four degrees shy of a record high set back in 1971.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low 26.
THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy. A 10% chance for flurries in the morning. High 42.
FRIDAY: Cloudy. An 80% chance for showers in the afternoon and evening. High 48.