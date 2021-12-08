GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
By Mary Kay Kleist

CHICAGO (CBS) — A mid-level disturbance will bring clouds Wednesday night and a few sprinkles or flurries Thursday morning.

Highs So Far: 12.08.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

The low for Wednesday night is 25, the high for Thursday 41.

Feels-Like Temperatures For Thursday: 12.08.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

A better organized system will bring downpours of rain by Friday afternoon.

Next 2 Days: 12.08.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

2 p.m. Friday: 12.08.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

The high for Friday is 49.

7 Day Forecast: 12.08.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Mary Kay Kleist