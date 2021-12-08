CHICAGO (CBS) — A mid-level disturbance will bring clouds Wednesday night and a few sprinkles or flurries Thursday morning.
The low for Wednesday night is 25, the high for Thursday 41.
A better organized system will bring downpours of rain by Friday afternoon.
A better organized system will bring downpours of rain by Friday afternoon.

The high for Friday is 49.