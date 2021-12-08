GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Emmett Till, House Judiciary Committee, Lynching

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Emmett Till Antilynching Act goes before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

Congress has yet to make lynching a federal hate crime. Chicago teen Emmett Till was tortured and killed after supposedly whistling at a white woman in Mississippi in 1955.

READ MORE: Jussie Smollett Trial: Prosecutors Argue 'We Have Proven This By Overwhelming Evidence'; Defense Calls Case 'A House Of Cards'

The case was reopened four years ago after a book claimed the woman recanted her story. Federal investigators couldn’t confirm if that was true.

READ MORE: Justin Fields To Return As Bears' Starting QB On Sunday Against Packers

An all-white jury acquitted the two white men — who later confessed.

MORE NEWS: 71-Year-Old Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed While Heading To Store To Buy Newspaper In Chinatown

 

CBS 2 Chicago Staff