CHICAGO (CBS) – The Emmett Till Antilynching Act goes before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.
Congress has yet to make lynching a federal hate crime. Chicago teen Emmett Till was tortured and killed after supposedly whistling at a white woman in Mississippi in 1955.READ MORE: Jussie Smollett Trial: Prosecutors Argue 'We Have Proven This By Overwhelming Evidence'; Defense Calls Case 'A House Of Cards'
The case was reopened four years ago after a book claimed the woman recanted her story. Federal investigators couldn’t confirm if that was true.READ MORE: Justin Fields To Return As Bears' Starting QB On Sunday Against Packers
An all-white jury acquitted the two white men — who later confessed.MORE NEWS: 71-Year-Old Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed While Heading To Store To Buy Newspaper In Chinatown