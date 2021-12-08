CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are issued a community alert Wednesday to residents of armed robberies and carjackings in Lakeview and Lincoln Park neighborhoods.
Police said in each instance, individuals armed with semi-automatic firearms approach unsuspecting victims on the sidewalk and street and demand victims’ property. After victims relinquish their property, the subjects would flee the scene in a waiting vehicle driven by a co-offender.READ MORE: Jury Begins Deliberations In Jussie Smollett Trial After Closing Arguments Conclude
In several incidents, the victims’ vehicle was taken.
- At 9:20 p.m. Nov.17, 2021, in the 800 block of West Wolfram Street
- At 10:05 p.m. Nov. 2021, in the 3900 block of North Janssen Avenue
- At 5:35 p.m. on Nov. 27, 2021, in the 2300 block of North Lincoln Avenue
- At 1:00 a.m. on Nov. 28, 2021, in the 1800 block of West Wellington Avenue
- At 8:15 p.m. on Dec. 1, 2021, in the 1000 block of West Barry Avenue
- At 8:53 p.m. on Dec. 1, 2021, in the 1600 block of West Cornelia Avenue
- At 8:55 p.m. on Dec. 1, 2021, in the 1400 block of West Cornelia Avenue
- At 9:30 p.m. 2200 on Dec. 3, 2021, 2200 block of North Fremont Avenue
- At 10:40 a.m. on Dec. 4, 2021, in the 800 block of West Newport Ave
- At 8:50 p.m. on Dec. 6, 2021, 2200 block of North Lincoln Avenue
- At 9:47 p.m. on Dec. 6, 2021, 2300 block of North Clark Street
- At 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 7, 2021, in the 1000 block of West Addison Street
- At 9:07 p.m. on Dec. 7, 2021, 1000 block of West Addison Street
The suspects are described as two to five males between the ages of 13 and 25, wearing dark hooded sweatshirts and ski masks.
Police remind residents to be aware of their surroundings at all times, stay in well-lit areas, and pay special attention to suspicious individuals loitering in the area.MORE NEWS: Aurora’s Snow Removal Program Returns For Senior Citizens And Residents With Disabilities
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.