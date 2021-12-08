DEERFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — A Target truck driver may have taken a bad shortcut in Deerfield and ended up smashing into a Metra train underpass.
The top of the truck was sheared off when as it got stuck under the underpass along Deerfield Road.READ MORE: Alphonso Joyner, 23, Charged With Shooting And Killing 71-Year-Old Woom Sing Tse In Broad Daylight In Chinatown
The truck was packed to the roof with toys, Kellogg’s Froot Loops cereal, and maybe some handbags.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Increasing Clouds Wednesday Night, Snow Flurries Possible Thursday Morning
Deerfield Road had to be shut down at the scene following the accident.MORE NEWS: DHS Says COVID Relief Loan Fraud Is Widespread, And One Of The Biggest Cases In The Country Is In Chicago Area
We talked to the towing company. They said the driver was fine, and the underpass – which a warning sign says has a height of 11 feet 9 inches – gets hit all the time.