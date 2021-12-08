GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
carjacking, Potomac Avenue, Wicker Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was carjacked Wednesday evening in Wicker Park.

At 6:30 p.m., the 22-year-old woman was sitting in her black 2021 Nissan Rogue when four men got out of a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle and forced her out of her own vehicle at gunpoint, police said.

The victim was not injured, and no one was in custody late Wednesday.

Area Five detectives were investigating.

