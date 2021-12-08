CHICAGO (CBS) — Disturbing new video shows a killer opening fire and taking the life of 71-year-old Woom Sing Tse in Chinatown this week.

Tse was on his way to buy a newspaper when he was shot multiple times and killed in the 200 block of West 23rd Place, right off Wentworth Avenue, in broad daylight at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek spoke with a daughter of Tse’s, who said the family is too distraught to talk about him right now. But Kostek also spoke to neighbors and friends.

They say Tse enjoyed his retirement and often took walks to get a cup of coffee or a newspaper, and he loved to play ping-pong. Friends said he was supposed to play with them on Tuesday.

Surveillance footage posted to Twitter shows the Tse walking down 23rd Place when a car pulls up and someone starts shooting from inside. The car then stops, the driver gets out and appears to fire more shots at the victim, who by then is already lying on the sidewalk.

“I feel very sad,” said Tony Wong. “I can’t sleep too.”

For 30 years, Wong has looked across the ping-pong table at his friend.

“He’s very friendly,” Wong said. “He loves to make friends with everybody.”

Wong said Tse was friendly, competitive, and good at the game he loved. He played ping-pong up to four times a week with friends – many also retired – inside the Chinese Community Center on 22nd Place.

The group starts playing early afternoon around 12:30 p.m. But on Tuesday, Tse didn’t make it.

“Somebody came up here told us that his wife called to look for him here,” Wong said. “But he didn’t come over here.”

For now, the Chinatown community is once again rocked by senseless violence. Wong said that fear is felt especially among seniors.

“Chinatown is not a safe place now. A lot of people robbing people and breaking into houses,” Wong said. “We feel pretty scared too.”

A family friend of Tse’s said the family will hold a prayer vigil at 23rd Street and Princeton Avenue Friday night at 7 p.m. Tse’s two daughters and son are expected to attend.

Meanwhile, police late Wednesday continued to question a person of interest in Tse’s murder, but no charges have been filed. Sources tell us he is in his 20’s and does have a criminal record.