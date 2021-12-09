GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Laura Bannon
Filed Under:Chicago Weather Forecast, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– A warmup is ahead.

A few snow flurries will be possible on Thursday morning with temperatures starting off near freezing. A dry afternoon is expected with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

As warmer temperatures in the 50 move in Friday, showers are possible by the evening.

Temperatures climb into the 40s Saturday as some sun returns late in the day.

Sunny Sunday ahead as not as cold in the 40s.

