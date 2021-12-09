GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago COVID 19, COVID Vaccines, Dr. Allison Arwady

CHICAGO (CBS) – As Christmas approaches, Chicago is seeing a very high spike in COVID-19 transmission — but the uptick is expected.

The city’s top doctor, Dr. Allison Arwady, broke down the latest numbers.

More than 900 new cases are now diagnosed daily on average — but hospitalizations aren’t as high.

Dr. Arwady says before vaccines, if cases were very high, hospitalizations would be, too. She says vaccines are helping to keep people out of the hospital. The positivity rate is also climbing at 4.1%.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff