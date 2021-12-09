CHICAGO (CBS) – As Christmas approaches, Chicago is seeing a very high spike in COVID-19 transmission — but the uptick is expected.
The city’s top doctor, Dr. Allison Arwady, broke down the latest numbers.
More than 900 new cases are now diagnosed daily on average — but hospitalizations aren’t as high.
Dr. Arwady says before vaccines, if cases were very high, hospitalizations would be, too. She says vaccines are helping to keep people out of the hospital. The positivity rate is also climbing at 4.1%.