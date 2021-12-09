GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– If you need a booster shot, head down to the Dirksen Federal Courthouse.

Starting Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health will be hosting a clinic to give out Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer booster shots.

You don’t need an appointment or insurance.

The clinic will be held Friday through next week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Dearborn Street and Jackson Boulevard.

 

