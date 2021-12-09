CHICAGO (CBS)– If you need a booster shot, head down to the Dirksen Federal Courthouse.
Starting Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health will be hosting a clinic to give out Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer booster shots.
You don't need an appointment or insurance.
The clinic will be held Friday through next week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Dearborn Street and Jackson Boulevard.
