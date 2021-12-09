CHICAGO (CBS) — A Missouri man is facing felony charges, accused of threatening to shoot high school students “in the name of Kyle Rittenhouse.”
Authorities say 27-year-old Mitchell Lovelace posted the threat against Festus High School on social media, writing "I'm going to shoot Festus High School students in the name of Kyle Rittenhouse."
Festus, Missouri, is about 30 miles south of St. Louis.
Lovelace is charged with a felony count of making a terrorist threat, and is being held without bail.
In November, Rittenhouse was found not guilty of all charges, after he shot and killed two people, and wounded a third during protests in Kenosha in 2020.