CHICAGO (CBS) — A delivery driver was robbed and carjacked in West Lakeview Thursday afternoon.
At 1:45 p.m., the 27-year-old male driver was delivering packages in the 3700 block of North Marshfield Avenue when another man came up to him and took out a gun, police said.READ MORE: Jussie Smollet Trial: Jurors Have Reached A Verdict
The man with the gun demanded the victim’s property and vehicle, and then drove off in the vehicle headed north on Marshfield Avenue, police said.READ MORE: Thieves Hit Store On Magnificent Mile, Reportedly In Former John Hancock Center, In Broad Daylight
The vehicle was recovered just a block away in the 3800 block of North Marshfield Avenue.
No injuries were reported. Area Three detectives were investigating.MORE NEWS: Woman, 18, Rescued From Lake Michigan At Navy Pier
WEB EXTRA: Tracking Chicago’s Carjackings