GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:carjacking, Delivery Driver, Marshfield Avenue, West Lakeview

CHICAGO (CBS) — A delivery driver was robbed and carjacked in West Lakeview Thursday afternoon.

At 1:45 p.m., the 27-year-old male driver was delivering packages in the 3700 block of North Marshfield Avenue when another man came up to him and took out a gun, police said.

READ MORE: Jussie Smollet Trial: Jurors Have Reached A Verdict

The man with the gun demanded the victim’s property and vehicle, and then drove off in the vehicle headed north on Marshfield Avenue, police said.

READ MORE: Thieves Hit Store On Magnificent Mile, Reportedly In Former John Hancock Center, In Broad Daylight

The vehicle was recovered just a block away in the 3800 block of North Marshfield Avenue.

No injuries were reported. Area Three detectives were investigating.

MORE NEWS: Woman, 18, Rescued From Lake Michigan At Navy Pier

WEB EXTRA: Tracking Chicago’s Carjackings

CBS 2 Chicago Staff