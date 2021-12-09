Allen Robinson Says He's Trending Toward Playing When Bears Take On Packers SundayAllen Robinson said he is trending in the right direction to play for the first time since Week 9.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 14: Will Tayson Hill Run All Over The Jets?Taysom Hill, who threw 4 interceptions for the Saints last week, should have better luck against the Jets this week.

Bulls' Four-Game Winning Streak Snapped As They Lose To CavsDarius Garland scored 24 points and rookie power forward Evan Mobley had 16 points and nine rebounds, sending the Cleveland Cavaliers to a win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.

Blackhawks' Jujhar Khaira Out Of Hospital After Being Stretchered Off Ice Tuesday Night Following Hit By Rangers' Jacob TroubaBlackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira was out of the hospital and in injured reserve as per concussion protocol Wednesday, a night after he was hit by Jacob Trouba as the Blackhawks played the New York Rangers.

Bulls Down To 11 Players With 4 Out For NBA Health And Safety ProtocolsThe Bulls now have four players under the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields Says His A Little Sore, But Very Ready For Sunday's Game Against Green Bay"I like being the underdog. I think it gives me an extra chip on my shoulder. I like when people doubt me."