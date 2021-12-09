CHICAGO (CBS) – An off-duty Chicago Police officer was arrested Thursday after a woman was found dead with a gunshot wound in the Montclare neighborhood.
Police said around 10:10 a.m. officers responded to a residence for a well-being check on the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue. Upon arrival, the woman was found with a gunshot wound to her chin and was pronounced dead at the scene.
She was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office as Andris Wofford, 29.
The off-duty officer was arrested afterward and was being questioned by Area Five detectives late Thursday. The officer has been relieved of their duties.
The officer has been relieved of their duties.
There was no further information at late Thursday.