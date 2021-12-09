CHICAGO (CBS) – A 40-year-old woman is recovering after an armed carjacking Tuesday in broad daylight — in front of an elementary school.

CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey looks at the shocking attack — caught on surveillance video.

The victim did not want to be identified or interviewed for this story, but the person who captured the surveillance video gave permission to show the video in order to illustrate the toll the carjacking epidemic is taking on residents here in Chicago.

It was 3:07 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon in the Bridgeport neighborhood. The woman was seen on the video getting something out of the passenger side of her white Audi when a blue Mercedes Sedan pulled up and it was immediately clear to her that she was in danger.

Police said three teenage boys — two 17-year-olds and a 14-year-old — got out with weapons.

The woman backed away from the car and fell to the sidewalk as one of the teens grabbed her purse. The other two took her car and drove off. The three teens were taken into custody soon after.

The victims’ screams are one more painful reminder of the tremendous toll that the carjacking spike has taken on residents.

In Bridgeport, so far 14 carjackings have been reported in 2021. That’s five more than last year across all of Cook County

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart says carjackings have increased approximately 43 percent compared to the same period in 2020.

“I think a lot of this would be alleviated if we get what I believe would be a minimum. Buy-in from the manufacturers and dealerships,” he said.

Dart sent a letter to major automakers asking for them to collaborate with law enforcement. He explained that most vehicles sold after 2015 have the capability to be tracked and nearly two-thirds of the vehicles taken are 2015 models or newer.

Car owners can also submit a consent form to release the car’s tracking information to the police in the event their vehicle is taken.

While it wouldn’t prevent carjackings from happening — it might help recover the car more quickly.

The three teens in the Bridgeport carjacking were charged with several felony weapons and carjacking counts. Police said no injuries were reported.

