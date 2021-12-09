CHICAGO (CBS) — The man accused of killing 71-year-old Woom Sing Tse in Chinatown this week fired 22 shots, a slaying a Cook County judge called an “execution” in denying the accused gunman bail.

Alphonso Joyner, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in Tse’s death.

Tse was on his way to buy a newspaper when he was shot multiple times and killed at 262 W. 23rd Pl., between Princeton and Wentworth avenues, in broad daylight at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

During Joyner’s bond hearing on Thursday, Assistant Cook County State’s Attorney James Murphy said he could not provide a motive for the killing.

“Sometimes individuals just do evil things,” Murphy said.

Murphy said the shooting was captured on surveillance video, and the footage shows Joyner pull up next to Tse in a a two-door sedan with tinted windows while headed east on 23rd Place, and start shooting without provocation.

Joyner fired seven shots from the car, before pausing, and then drove up closer to Tse, and fired six more shots, according to Murphy.

“The victim appeared to cover his head and ears after these initial shots, and then his body jerked, and he fell to the ground after being hit,” Murphy said.

Joyner then pulled his car into oncoming traffic, got out of the vehicle, and calmly walked up to Tse as the victim was lying on the ground, and fired eight more quick shots, then fired one more shot “before he turned and calmly walked back to his vehicle” and drove off, Murphy said.

Tse was suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his forehead, the top of his head, his right hip, the back of his neck, and his right temple.

“This was an execution,” a judge said in ordering Joyner held without bond.

License plate readers helped police track Joyner’s car to the Kennedy Expressway about 11 miles away one hour after the shooting. When police pulled him over, Joyner was the only person in the car, and he was wearing the same clothing he was seen in while shooting Tse, according to Murphy.

As for the apparent lack of a motive for shooting, Tse’s son, William, said “Basically, we don’t have answers why this happened. We just want justice.”

“This is unexpected, tragic to say the least, very difficult for my family, my mom especially,” he said. “My dad had nine grandkids. Hardowrking. Came over from China 50-something years ago to sacrifice his life and to start a new beginning for his kids.”

William Tse thanked the Chinatown community for the support they’ve shown his family since his father’s murder.

“I’m speechless. So many people came out to help us, and I really appreciate that,” he said.

Chicago Police Deering (9th) District Cmdr. Don Jerome said the Chinatown Community Watch called him on his cellphone within minutes. Jerome spoke to a sergeant who was on the scene and got information – and then went to the district strategic support center to gather intelligence.

Joyner was spotted driving the car soon afterward on the Kennedy Expressway at Jackson Boulevard, where police pulled him over and apprehended him.

Police found a gun with an extended magazine in the car Joyner was driving, and gunshot residue was also later found on Joyner’s hands, Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said. Upon being apprehended, Joyner immediately invoked his right to remain silent – but detectives worked with the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office to gather evidence and bring charges swiftly.

Murphy said it was determined to be a “ghost gun,” made of random mixed parts, with no serial number. Ballistics tests confirmed the shell casings from the scene of the shooting matched Joyner’s gun.

Murphy said Joyner had a Firearm Owner’s Identification card, which had been revoked, and does not have a concealed carry license.

Joyner has four prior arrests, including two on gun charges – one of which resulted in a guilty plea, Deenihan said.

Had Joyner not been apprehended so fast, others could have been in danger, Deenihan said.

Police are also looking into a series of random shootings on the city’s North Side over the last few days to see if they are connected.

William Tse said his father retired nine years ago, after having owned a restaurant.

“He was a hard-working man, did nothing wrong. I don’t think he ever had a speeding ticket or a parking ticket, and he did everything right, by the book,” he said. “I know my dad loved me, my two sisters, and all the grandkids, and especially my mother so much. And I know that my mom is missing him right now. And I just know that I feel so bad for her.”

Joyner is due back in court on Dec. 29.