CHICAGO (CBS) —A timeless Christmas classic is inspiring a new holiday production set in Charles Dickens’ England. 2’s Got Your Ticket with entertainment reporter Vince Gerasole as he takes us to “Mr. Dickens’ Hat.”

The production is original and enchanting as it tips its hat to the author whose name is synonymous with Christmas to so many. Catch “Mr. Dickens’ Hat” at the Northlight Theatre in Skokie through January 2nd. #NorthlightTheatre #MrDickensHat