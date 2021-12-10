CHICAGO (CBS) — Blackhawks goalie Marc-Andre Fleury is now a member of a super-exclusive club.
Fleury has now become the third member of the 500-win club – joining all-time great goalies Martin Brodeur and Patrick Roy.
Making the accomplishment even more special, Fleury did it in Montreal Thursday night – against his hometown team the Canadiens.
"The NHL always seemed too far ahead; too good for me – and I never really thought I was actually going to make it, and I just kept playing and trying my best," Fleury said. "When I come back here, it's always special – when I come to Montreal and play here – just because I've grown up idolizing them."
Fleury said he has gotten booed in Montreal a number of times as an opposing goalie there, but on Thursday night, the crowd was chanting his name as the final seconds ticked off.