CHICAGO (CBS) — The Fire Department pulled a woman’s body from Lake Michigan offshore from the Edgewater community Friday afternoon.
Police said at 1:08 p.m., a woman was found unresponsive in the lake at 5400 North, or Balmoral Avenue. The Fire Department and the police Marine Unit were called to the scene.
The woman was seen close to shore, and crews went in for recovery, the Fire Department said.
The woman was dead upon being removed from the lake, the CFD said. Chicago Police had the body late Friday.
Area Three detectives were investigating.