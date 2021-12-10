CHICAGO (CBS) — A man wanted in a double homicide in west suburban Riverside has been arrested in Massachusetts.

Carl Curry, 33, was arrested Thursday morning as he left a house in Hyannis, a village on Cape Cod, CBS Boston reports. Police said he was hiding out there with relatives, and was arrested by a fugitive task force. He was booked at the Barnstable Police Station, on murder and parole violation charges in Illinois.

Curry is accused of shooting and killing 38-year-old Jeremy Lane and 31-year-old Tiata Johnson in an apartment at 63 Forest Ave. in Riverside on Nov. 13. Autopsies determined both victims had been shot multiple times.

Neighbor Ryan Johnson, who is not related to Tiata, knew Lane. The two would often talk about Lane’s love of his car, which is pictured front and center on his Facebook page.

“He had it all tricked out, and it was his pride and joy,” Ryan Johnson told CBS 2 last month.

But Ryan Johnson’s last memory is of that car being taped off by Riverside Police outside his place. He was one of the first to run out of his nearby unit to see officers on the day Lane and Tiata Johnson were found dead. Before that, he heard someone screaming.

“Crying out, and it sounded like they had heard someone passed away,” he said.

Or, he figured, someone found a body. Riverside Police said they initially responded to the unit on Forest Avenue for a possible burglary call. They later found Lane and Tiata Johnson had been shot dead.

Lane’s mother said her son and Tiata Johnson were friends. Lane just recently moved to Riverside from Chicago.