CHICAGO (CBS) — A storm system moving into the area will keep rain chances high through the evening hours.
A few storms could be strong or severe, but mainly late Friday evening through about 1 a.m.
The main concern this evening is for isolated intense thunderstorms producing damaging winds. An isolated tornado also cannot be ruled out.
Scattered showers continue through the overnight, but the strongest storms will exit the area well before sunrise.
Saturday morning will be cloudy with a chance for a rain and snow flurries mix. A Wind Advisory will be in effect much of Saturday, as wind gusts are expected to reach as high as 50 miles per hour at times.
Highs will be in the upper 30s on Saturday.
Sunday will be sunny and dry, with highs in the upper 40s. It will be much warmer next week with highs in the 50s on Monday and Tuesday and up to 62 degrees by Wednesday.

TONIGHT: 100% chance of rain and storms through 1am. Some could be strong or severe. Lows in the 30s.
SATURDAY: A rain and flurries mix in the morning, then clearing skies in the late afternoon. High of 38. Wind Advisory in effect through the midafternoon.
SUNDAY: Sunny and breezy. High 48.