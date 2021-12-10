GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s warming up, but rain is on the way.

Friday will be a partly cloudy day with high temperatures in the upper 40s. Rain is expected by the afternoon.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until noon for areas near Kanakakee.

Snow showers are possible on Saturday. A Wind Advisory takes effect.

Sunny Sunday with milder conditions.