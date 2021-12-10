CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s warming up, but rain is on the way.
Friday will be a partly cloudy day with high temperatures in the upper 40s. Rain is expected by the afternoon.
READ MORE: Off-Duty Chicago Police Officer Arrested After Woman Is Found Shot To Death In Galewood
Dry now, rain later. Don't leave the house without an umbrella. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/FsAdgWFfvF
— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 10, 2021
READ MORE: Firefighters Battle Garage Fire That Spread To Mundelein House
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until noon for areas near Kanakakee.
Dense Fog ADVISORY posted until noon. Visibility reduce to one quarter mile or less in fog. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/GJEjmmDAqv
— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 10, 2021
Snow showers are possible on Saturday. A Wind Advisory takes effect.
MORE NEWS: 2 Men Shot While Driving In Lakeview
Sunny Sunday with milder conditions.