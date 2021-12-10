CHICAGO (CBS) – An off-duty Chicago Police officer has been arrested after a woman was found dead from a gunshot wound in the Galewood community.
As CBS 2’s Meredith Barack reported Thursday night, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the victim as Andris Wofford, 29. Police said she was found in a condo in the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue with a gunshot wound to her chin.READ MORE: Firefighters Battle Garage Fire That Spread To Mundelein House
Police were called to the home at 10:10 a.m. Thursday for a wellbeing check. On arrival, they found Wofford – who was pronounced dead at the scene.
We went to Wofford’s condo Thursday evening. A Cook County Medical Examiner’s seal was on the door, and there were still lights on.
A large pool of blood could be seen on the floor through a window.READ MORE: 2 Men Shot While Driving In Lakeview
Police radio communications from Thursday morning provided more details as to why Wofford’s family was concerned. The radio dispatch indicated that Wofford’s father called from a white Nissan Altima out in front.
“His adult daughter left her child at his house, didn’t pick her up yesterday as scheduled, and she also had her other children stay with other relatives,” a dispatcher was heard saying. “She’s not answering the phone. Caller doesn’t have a key, and I guess she’s having personal problems.
The off-duty officer accused of shooting Wofford was arrested afterward, and was being questioned by Area Five detectives late Thursday.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Afternoon Rain On The Way
The officer has been relieved of their duties.