CHICAGO (CBS) – The family of a man murdered while walking down a Chinatown street will hold a vigil in his memory and celebrate his life Friday night.
Woom Sing Tse's three children opened up about their loss. They say their father adored his family and was enjoying his retirement.
Earlier this week, police say Alphonso Joyner opened fire on the 71-year-old for no apparent reason. The family says they're thankful Joyner is off the street.
"He is where he needs to be that he will not cause harm to anyone else is what our prayer is that's a sigh of relief," said Susan Lam, Tse's daughter.
Tse leaves behind a wife of more than 50 years and nine grandchildren. the vigil will be held at 23rd and Princeton at 7 p.m.