CHICAGO (CBS) — Bond has been denied for an off-duty Chicago police officer accused of killing his child’s mother.
Pierre Tyler, 29, was arrested after a woman was found shot to death inside a Galewood apartment.READ MORE: 43 Weapons, Replicas Turned Over At Gun Turn-In Event On South Side
Andris Wofford died after she was shot in the chin earlier this week.READ MORE: Police Searching For Two People Who Stole Millions In Merchandise From Gold Coast Rolls Royce Dealership
Police say Tyler and Wofford had a 9-month-old child together.
Prosecutors allege Tyler shot her because she planned to leave him.MORE NEWS: 6 Confirmed Dead After Severe Weather Causes Edwardsville Amazon Warehouse To Partially Collapse
There are previous domestic violence complaints against Tyler. He has been fired by the Chicago Police Department.