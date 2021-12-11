GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Police Department, Galewood, Murder, Off-Duty Police Officer, Pierre Tyler

CHICAGO (CBS) — Bond has been denied for an off-duty Chicago police officer accused of killing his child’s mother.

Pierre Tyler, 29, was arrested after a woman was found shot to death inside a Galewood apartment.

Andris Wofford died after she was shot in the chin earlier this week.

Police say Tyler and Wofford had a 9-month-old child together.

Prosecutors allege Tyler shot her because she planned to leave him.

There are previous domestic violence complaints against Tyler. He has been fired by the Chicago Police Department.

