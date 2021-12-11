CHICAGO (CBS) — Wind advisory until 3pm.
The weather system that brought us storms Friday night has moved to the east. A cold front will move through the Chicago area today and we’ll feel temperatures slide downward this morning on west winds that can gust to 45 mph. We have the chance for a morning sprinkle or flurry. Gradual clearing today. Temps below the norm.
Clear tonight then sunny and warmer on Sunday.
We could see 60+ by Wednesday.
Dec 11
Norm- 38
Fri- 60
Today- 38
Sunrise- 7:10am
Forecast
Today-a morning rain or snow shower then clearing and 38°. a wind advisory until 3 p.m. with gusts to 45 mph.
Tonight- clear and 30.
Sunday- sunny and 48.