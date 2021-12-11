GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Robb Ellis
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Sunday forecast, Weekend Forecast, Wind

CHICAGO (CBS) — Winds are dying down around the Chicago area, and the cold will only stick around for Saturday night. Then there will be a big warmup!

Saturday night will be mostly clear with a low temperature of 30 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny and warmer with a high temperature of 48 degrees.

