CHICAGO (CBS) — Winds are dying down around the Chicago area, and the cold will only stick around for Saturday night. Then there will be a big warmup!
Saturday night will be mostly clear with a low temperature of 30 degrees.
Sunday will be sunny and warmer with a high temperature of 48 degrees.
